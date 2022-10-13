Austin FC prepares for playoff debut against Real Salt Lake

"It's all or nothing. It's one shot, every play matters," said Coach Wolff.

AUSTIN, Texas — It only took two seasons for one of Major League Soccer's newest teams to make itself feel "at home." In it's second year of existence, Austin FC earned a home playoff match and will host Real Salt Lake on Sunday, Oct. 16.

"These guys have been great. Second place in the west is a huge accomplishment," said Austin FC Assistant Coach Davy Arnaud, who filled in for a suspended Josh Wolff in Austin's last regular season match. "A home playoff game is a big, big accomplishment."

In addition to the first playoff match, the Verde and Black could also have its first league MVP. Sebastian Driussi earned a spot as a finalist for the MLS' most valuable player award. Driussi's 22 goals this season are second-most, and a new team record.

"He's a fighter and he's a winner," said Head Coach Josh Wolff. "The accolades and praise that he's getting is also because of the team, but he has exceptional qualities."

In addition to "exceptional qualities" the team hopes to see exceptional effort in Sunday's playoff match. Leading up to the contest, Wolff emphasized the importance of every moment of play in single-elimination games.

"It's all or nothing. It's one shot, every play matters." said the team's head coach. "That's what we've talked about this week. You don't know which play is going to lead to the goal or prevent the goal. So you've got to go into every play as if it matters in that moment."

Austin split its two games with Real Salt Lake during the regular season, losing 2-1 in Utah and winning 3-0 at home.

You can watch the game here on KVUE at 2 p.m.