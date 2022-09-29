Austin FC home playoff match tickets go on sale to public Sept. 30

Austin FC also shared details about special edition merchandise giveaways ahead of its historic home playoff match.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced ticket sale details and a surprise giveaway for their fans ahead of the 2022 Audi Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoff home match.

This will be the team's first-ever home playoff match. This is historic because Austin FC began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first home match a little over a year ago in June 2021. There is something special awaiting fans.

Season ticket members were guaranteed the right to purchase their same seats for the first-round match while Oak Collective waitlist members got pre-sale access on Sept. 29. The tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. CST on SeatGeek.

Austin FC's founding partner Yeti, an Austin-based company that specializes in outdoor products, is giving away 10,000 special edition Yeti Rambler 10-ounce tumblers.

“This is a special moment in the history of our young club,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane in a press release. “This is a highly anticipated moment and match for all of Austin, and we are encouraging fans to arrive at Q2 Stadium early to be in position to be loud and help create a home field advantage.”

The date, time and opponent for the match are expected to be announced after the regular season concludes on Sunday, Oct. 9. The game will take place between Saturday, Oct. 15th and Monday, Oct. 17. Gate will open two hours before kickoff begins, 30 minutes earlier than usual, due to the giveaway.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube