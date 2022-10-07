Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff suspended from Oct. 9 game

The suspension is due to "technical staff yellow card accumulation."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff has been suspended for the Verde and Black's final regular season match on Oct. 9 against the Colorado Rapids.

The suspension is due to "technical staff yellow card accumulation," according to the Major League Soccer (MLS) website.

In addition to Wolff's suspension, the MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Austin FC and Wolff for violating the "mass confrontation policy" during the 90th minute of its Oct. 1 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The team and Wolff have been fined an undisclosed amount.

Vancouver was also found to be in violation of the policy but was only issued a warning since it was the team's first violation. Austin FC was fined because it violated the policy for a third time this season, per the committee.

The violation happened following the team's loss to Vancouver, 2-0.

According to the MLS, four Austin FC players are one caution away from a fine: defender Julio Cascante, forward Sebastián Driussi, midfielder Alexander Ring and forward Maximiliano Urruti.

Austin FC is set to face Colorado Rapids this Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at Q2 Stadium for the final match of the regular season. Austin FC has already locked in a spot for the 2022 Audi Major League Soccer Playoffs, with the team's first match set to take place in Austin between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 17.

Tickets are already on sale.

