Austin FC reveal details of first playoff match

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's first-ever playoff match will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, inside Q2 Stadium and will air on KVUE!

After finishing second place in the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC will host Real Salt Lake for the club’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One match.

The match will feature national television broadcasts on ABC in English and on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. On radio, the match will be broadcast on KASE-FM (ALT 97.5) in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

The match will be the first playoff match in Austin FC’s young history and the first major league playoff game ever to be played in Austin. Tickets sold out in minutes after going on sale last week. Fans looking to purchase tickets can do so through the secondary market on www.seatgeek.com.

All matches played in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs are single-elimination matches.

The winner of the Round One matchup between second-seed Austin FC and seventh-seed Real Salt Lake will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals and play the winner of the third-seed vs. sixth-seed matchup between FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC. The highest remaining seed will host the Western Conference Semifinal matchup on a to-be-determined date.