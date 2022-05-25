Mother who lost daughter in 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting reacts to Uvalde shooting

Lori Alhadeff's daughter was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It was more than four years ago that a mass shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed that day in 2018.

The mother of a victim of the 2018 mass shooting is reacting to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"So horrific, so painful. My heart goes out to the families. As a mother, this is something unimaginable, it's something that's not supposed to happen and it's so painful, and nothing that will prepare you for this," said Lori Alhadeff.

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, and 16 others were killed in the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland. On Tuesday, she watched the news in Texas as outlets reported the mass shooting where 21 people – 19 students and two teachers – were killed at Robb Elementary School. The Uvalde school shooting is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Alhadeff said these families will really need the support of the community.

"The love and support of the community to wrap their arms around these families right now and get them through the next couple of days are so important," said Alhadeff.



When it comes to safety, she is pushing for "Alyssa’s Law," named after her daughter. The law calls for panic alert systems at schools across the state. It passed in Florida and New Jersey. She is now trying to get it passed in Texas and states around the county.

"It is a panic button on teachers' phones and they can push if there is a medical emergency or active shooter situation and directly links to law enforcement," she said.

Alhadeff said she will always be thinking about those in Texas.

“They need as much support, love, and compassion as possible,” she said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube