Investigators believe suspect in cyclist's murder flew to New York

Investigators believe she was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Marshals now believe Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect in the murder of rising cycling star Moriah Wilson, flew from Austin to New York.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the fugitive investigation of Armstrong, a 34-year-old Austin resident who is wanted in connection with Wilson's death on May 11 in East Austin.

On Wednesday, the agency said investigators have learned that Armstrong may have fled to New York. Investigators believe she was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, at approximately 12:30 p.m. She boarded a flight from Austin to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Armstrong is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long, curly, light brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black facial covering. She could be carrying a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are actively conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads on Armstrong's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

