Road rage incident involving ax-wielding driver in East Austin captured on dashcam video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a road rage incident that ended in a crash on East US 290 on Sunday night.

The incident, which was captured on a driver’s dashcam, started when a driver in a black sedan sped up and began to chase another driver heading east on 290 toward State Highway 130.

Video of the chase shows the driver being chased reach 98 mph in an apparent attempt to get away from the other vehicle. As the other car catches up, the driver of that car can be seen holding an ax out of the driver’s-side window.

As the chasing car speeds ahead, the video shows it hit another black sedan, which is flipped into a ditch. Following the crash, the ax-wielding driver continues without stopping.

APD said officers responded to the 9900 block of E. US 290 around 8:34 p.m. after reports of a crash. No arrests were made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The reported driver of the car that was chased posted the dashcam video of the incident to Reddit. According to the driver, police later found the car in an AutoZone parking lot down the road but did not find the ax-wielding man. The driver also said the person in the car that was hit was OK.

No other information is available at this time.