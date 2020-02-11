Voting on Election Day? Here are the voting wait times in the Austin area

Polls across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting officially ended on Oct. 30, and if you haven't voted yet, you still have time to cast your ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and polls across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

RELATED:

For Williamson County, voters can enter their address online and a list of locations will appear in search results with wait times.

Once you're done voting, snap an "I Voted" selfie and share it on the KVUE app.

'I voted' | KVUE viewer photos as Central Texans head to the polls 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

Be sure to check out KVUE's voter guide, which covers everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including what will be on your ballot.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. On the KVUE app, you can customize the type of content you would like to be notified about and see the most, including election and voting information. Find out how to customize KVUE's app here.