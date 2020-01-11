Group to protest Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Sunday

The group will gather at Burger Stadium at 12:30 p.m. and work their way across town to APD headquarters before continuing to the W Hotel.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group that wants Austin Mayor Steve Adler out of office will protest on Sunday.

The group will gather at 12:30 p.m. and travel from Burger Stadium on Jones Lane, north on Lamar Boulevard up to Parmer Lane, then back down Interstate 35 to First Street, over to Congress Avenue up to the Texas State Capitol and over to San Jacinto Boulevard down to the Austin Police Department headquarters. There they will show support for "our brothers and sisters in blue." They anticipate arriving at APD headquarters around 3 p.m.

The group will then proceed to the W Austin on Lavaca Street, where they will "further protest Mayor Adler." The group stated that there will be several keynote speakers from around the community who are running for public office.

The group said APD has been notified about the planned demonstration.

Adler was first elected as mayor in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. His current term will end in January 2023.