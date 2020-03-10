LIST: Voter registration events in the Austin area this weekend

If you haven't registered to vote yet, there will be several drive-thru registration events this weekend throughout Central Texas.

If you haven't registered yet, there will be several drive-thru registration events this weekend throughout Central Texas. Here's a breakdown:

The Manor Independent School District, in partnership with the City of Manor and several other organizations, is hosting a drive-thru voter registration event at Manor Senior High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants will stay in their vehicle and be walked through the registration process by a deputized voter registrar.

You don't need a reservation to register, but you should have your personal information ready when you pull up. Eligible seniors from the Class of 2021 will also receive financial aid information to complete their FAFSA or TAFSA.

According to the Texas Volunteer Deputy Registrar Source, a drive-thru voter registration event will be held at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

KOOP 91.7 FM and the League of Women Voters Austin Area will host drive-thru voter registration events in the KOOP parking lot Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Good Snake will also be stopping by on Sunday with posters, stickers and other surprises, according to KOOP.

The Austin Teen Coalition and Youth Service America will present a drive-thru voter registration event at Round Rock High School on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the front entrance of the new (1200) building.