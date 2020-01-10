What it means if your voter registration status says 'suspense'

Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: I live in Manor but work in Austin. Can I vote on my lunch break in Austin during early voting or do I have to vote where I live?

Answer: Voters in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Burnet, Lampasas, Lee and Milam all participate in the state's countywide polling place program. That allows voters to access any of the polling locations in their counties. But Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Fayette, Gillespie, Llano, Mason and San Saba are not on the secretary of state's list of counties approved to participate in that program.

Question: If I have recently moved and receive mail-in ballots at my old address, will those ballots be forwarded to my new address via my change of address I filed with local post office?

Answer: If you moved to a new county, the secretary of state's office says you will need to re-register in the new county if you are unable to vote in your former county. You will also need to apply for a new ballot by mail in your new county.

Question: I checked my voter registration status and it says "suspense." What does that mean? Can I still vote?

Answer: Suspense means the registrar at your elections office is not certain of your residential address. That usually happens because mail was returned as undeliverable or the registrar has received information indicating the voter no longer resides at the address it has on record.

You can still vote on suspense, but you have to complete a statement of residence when voting by mail or at the polls, prior to voting. You can also complete a limited ballot application during early voting. But election officials say it's best to simply update your registration with your county registrar.

