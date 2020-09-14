How to hand-deliver mail-in ballots in Travis County

If you plan to deliver your mail-in ballot by hand, here's what you'll need to know.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — This year, Travis County voters will have the opportunity to deliver their mail-in ballots at four different drive-thru locations starting on Oct. 1.

Those locations are:

5501 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78751- Tax Office drive-thru payment lanes

Travis County 700 Lavaca Parking Garage, Austin, TX 78701 - Lavaca entrance

Travis County 700 Lavaca Parking Garage, Austin, TX 78701 - Guadalupe entrance

Travis County 1010 Lavaca Parking Lot, Austin, TX 78701 - Enter from W. 11th St. between Guadalupe and Lavaca

The time frames are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Monday, Oct. 12: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Travis County officials said it's important to note that this is not drive-thru voting, which is not an option in the county.

The requirements for hand delivery include:

Voters may only hand-deliver their own carrier envelope.

Voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of ID.

They will be asked to sign a signature roster.

They will then deposit their mail-in ballot into a ballot box.

According to state law, ballots can only be delivered to locations where the County Clerk conducts regular business. The locations specified here are the only such locations. State law also does not allow for mail-in ballots to be dropped off in a dropbox. They must be mailed back or hand-deliver to any of the four locations.

Bastrop County voters can also drop off their ballots at the Bastrop County Clerk's office until 7 p.m. on Election Day. They can also choose to send their ballots via USPS or a contract courier.

Only the voter who voted can hand-deliver and they must present an acceptable form of identification. The voter can also show a List B identification and complete a reasonable impediment declaration.

The voter must sign their Carrier Envelope as if they were preparing for it to be mailed (except for postage). The marked ballot must be included in the envelope, which must be signed, and the ballot will be reviewed by the early voting ballot board to verify the voter’s signature. The election official will then add the voter’s name to the “Signature Roster – Hand Delivery of Ballot by Mail” and ask the voter to sign the signature column on the corresponding numbered line.

The elections department will offer a curbside drop off starting Oct. 13. Voters are asked to travel eastbound on Walnut Street, between Water Street and Pecan Street.

Officials will accept ballots curbside Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Oct. 13 and Oct. 30 and also on Tuesday, Nov. 3.