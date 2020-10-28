High voter turnout in Williamson County attracts international attention

A French TV crew spent Monday following Democratic Party Chair Kim Gilby around Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Williamson County — Kim Gilby wasn't expecting the spotlight, much less two French men following her around for hours on Monday.

But there they were, a crew from France Television, shooting an interview with Gilby for a segment the reporter said in a text to Gilby "is watched by 6 million viewers every day."

Gilby, the Williamson County Democratic Party chair, said the crew contacted her because of the record high voter turnout in Texas and in the county. Gilby said the crew is focusing on all the excitement surrounding the election.

They also talked about everyday life.

"Normally our office would be full of people, you know, phone banking and working. We're a skeleton crew because of COVID. We talked about the impact COVID has had on running elections," Gilby said.

Gilby said the crew plans to stay in Texas all week, shooting in South and North Texas.

She also said she received media calls from Norway, another outlet in France and the Daily Beast.