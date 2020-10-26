Hays County surpasses total 2016 voter turnout during early voting; Williamson County nearly there

According to the secretary of state's website, Hays County has surpassed its entire voter turnout from the 2016 election in the middle of the early voting period.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — With several days left of early voting in Texas, Hays and Williamson counties are breaking records.

Early Sunday morning, a post on Austin's subreddit gained some traction: a tweet from Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor for CookPoliticalReport and NBC News contributor.

The tweet claimed that Hays County became the first county in America to surpass its own total 2016 turnout. This is significant because there are still several days left in the early voting period in Texas.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, Hays County reported 71,945 votes in the entire 2016 election. With five days left in the early voting period, the Secretary of State's Office has already reported 74,808 cumulative in-person and mail voters. So as of Monday, Oct. 26, Hays County has, in fact, surpassed its 2016 election voter turnout.

Wasserman also reported Sunday that Williamson County was among three other counties at 96% to 98% of its 2016 voter turnout.

As of Monday morning, Williamson County was on the verge of surpassing its 2016 election turnout in the early voting period of the 2020 election. According to the Williamson County website, 205,862 ballots were cast in 2016. After counting votes from Sunday, Oct. 25, 205,519 ballots had been cast in Williamson County, just 343 votes short of surpassing its 2016 total, according to county voting numbers.

With 97% of its eligible voters registered to vote, Travis County has also made national headlines. In terms of voter turnout, Travis County saw a surge of turnout in the opening days of early voting, but the daily turnout has tailed off a bit.

As of Saturday evening, 49% of registered voters in Travis County voted early. That's more than in 2012 and close to the 2016 total that sits just over 51%.

"We may see 25,000 people vote per day instead of our initial estimate of 30,000 people voting," said Travis County clerk Dana DeBeauvior told KVUE on Oct. 24. "That won't make that much of a difference in the overall turnout, though. We're still going to see 600,000 people vote early by the time this is over, and it's possible we could go higher."

In Travis County, 477,588 ballots were cast in the 2016 election, according to the Travis County clerk website. As of Oct 26, with five days left in early voting, 427,071 ballots had been cast.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.