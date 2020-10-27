Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 867,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 31,653 cases have been reported and at least 449 people have died. At least 30,312 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,353 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 86 people have died. At least 5,762 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,418 cases have been reported in the county and at least 151 people have died. At least 9,084 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 26
Updates:
