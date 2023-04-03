Texas bill would place new requirement on pet resort owners following deadly 2021 Georgetown fire

The bill would require that kennels give pet owners a written notice if their animal will be left unattended during specific hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill filed this legislative session aims to add another requirement for Texas pet resorts following a deadly fire in Georgetown in September 2021.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) has filed House Bill 2063, which would require kennels to give pet owners a written notice if their animal will be left unattended during specific hours. Under the bill, if a pet is injured or dies while unattended and the facility didn't give written notice, that would be a Class B misdemeanor.

Public testimony on the bill was heard by the House Committee on Business & Industry Monday morning.

HB 2063 was filed in direct response to a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown on Sept. 18, 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 75 dogs. Following the fire, investigators immediately began looking into what could have caused it.

The investigation revealed no smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out. It was also revealed that the City code at the time did not require the facility to have sprinklers, smoke alarms or 24/7 staffing.

A lawsuit filed by affected families in early November 2021 stated that the fire "started with sparks coming from an electrical device or outlet."

In the wake of the fire, community members started a petition to add more safety requirements for facilities that house pets. On Sept. 28, 2021, the Georgetown City Council approved a memorial for the 75 dogs who died.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Talarico filed a bill in the Texas Legislature that, if it passed, would have required fire alarms and sprinkler systems in dog kennels if the kennel is not staffed 24/7.

In February 2022, the Georgetown City Council adopted fire code changes that require all animal care facilities to install fire alarms and all new animal care facilities to have advanced fire protection features that include a sprinkler system or an acceptable alternative.

In January 2023, City of Round Rock staff began working on a possible ordinance that would require the addition of sprinkler systems and carbon monoxide detectors for some existing pet boarding facilities.

At its meeting on March 23, the Round Rock City Council discussed an ordinance that would involve comprehensive fire code changes regarding animal housing or care facilities. The council is expected to have a second reading of the ordinance at its April 13 meeting.

If HB 2063 becomes law, it would go into effect on Sept. 1.