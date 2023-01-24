Round Rock could consider ordinance requiring sprinklers at pet boarding facilities

The possible ordinance is in response to the September 2021 fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in September 2022.

The City of Round Rock could consider requiring sprinkler systems at all pet boarding facilities.

According to a report from Community Impact, Round Rock city staff are currently working on a possible ordinance that would require the addition of sprinkler systems and carbon monoxide detectors for some existing pet boarding facilities.

If approved, the requirement would impact existing businesses with facilities 10,000 square feet and larger. These businesses would be expected to comply within two years under the current iteration of the proposed ordinance.

Community Impact reports that any new businesses offering boarding for pets for more than 24 hours would also be required to have a sprinkler system and carbon monoxide detector, regardless of the facility's size.

The report states that these amendments to the City's existence pet boarding ordinance would have clear exclusions for veterinary facilities, agriculture facilities and pet owners renting residential property.

This possible ordinance is in response to the September 2021 fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 dogs. No smoke alarms or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out.

Fire investigators said they could not determine the exact cause of the fire but had six potential causes involving electrical equipment at the facility. The incident resulted in fire code changes in the City of Georgetown.

According to Community Impact, the potential requirements in Round Rock will not be formally posed to the city council until a future meeting.