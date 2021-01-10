Bill filed in Texas Legislature pushes for fire alarms, sprinkler systems after deadly Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

The bill was filed by Texas Rep. James Talarico.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a devastating fire that killed 75 dogs at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, a Texas legislator is pushing for reform in dog kennels.

Texas Rep. James Talarico has filed a bill that, if passed, would require fire alarms and sprinkler systems in dog kennels if the kennel is not staffed 24/7. The bill, House Bill 147, aims to ensure that a deadly fire never happens again, according to a press release from Talarico's office sent on Oct. 7.

“The fire in Georgetown was absolutely gut-wrenching. My heart goes out to the families that lost their loving companions,” Talarico said in a written statement. “After the fire, our community rallied together and called for action. Our legislation will ensure accidents like this never happen again in Texas.”

When the fire broke out at the Georgetown pet boarding facility on the night of Sept. 18, no staff was on-site. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the building 4.5 minutes after multiple 911 calls were made and discovered heavy fire and smoke. They were unable to save any of the dogs inside.

Dog lovers and community advocates put together a petition following the fire and gathered more than 17,000 signatures from people calling for legislative action.

KVUE spoke with one of the petition organizers, who said she and many others were surprised to find out that the pet resort was not required by law to have an overnight employee and that the building was not required to have fire alarms or sprinkler systems.

