Georgetown community to mark 1-year anniversary of Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

Last September, 75 dogs died in a fire at the boarding facility. No smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed, and no personnel was on-scene when the fire started.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Sunday, the Georgetown community will gather to remember the lives of 75 pets who were killed in a fire at a boarding facility one year ago.

On Sept. 18, 2021, a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort killed 75 dogs who were trapped inside. No smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out. The incident resulted in fire code changes in the City of Georgetown.

This Sunday, on the one-year anniversary of the fire, a memorial will be held beginning at 8 p.m. at the site where the pets died, located at 2815 North Austin Ave. in Georgetown. The memorial is being organized by a group called Protect All Pets.

Below is an agenda for the memorial:

8 p.m. – Begin to gather

8:30 p.m. – Announcements and recognitions

8:45 p.m. – First reading of lost pets' names followed by 75 seconds of silence

The pets' names will be read a second time at the "time of the fire," according to a press release from Protect All Pets.

The Georgetown Fire Department initially received 911 calls of flames at the pet resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021.

Fire investigators said they could not determine the exact cause of the fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort but had six potential causes involving electrical equipment at the facility.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter