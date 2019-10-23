AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar story on biking in Georgetown.

Several Austin City Council members are visiting the Netherlands to study the Dutch transportation systems, but who's paying for all the travel expenses?

Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison's office said that the trip was fully sponsored by PeopleForBikes, including the members' flights, hotels and meals. No taxpayer money was used, according to her office.

PeopleForBikes is both an industry coalition of bicycling suppliers and retailers, and a charitable foundation, according to their website.

Harper-Madison's office said the purpose of the trip was to learn how Dutch cities have integrated biking into their transportation systems and to discuss how systems in Austin can be improved.

The councilmembers' agenda is packed full of them attending lessons, listening to panels and traveling throughout the Netherlands.

