AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar story on biking in Georgetown.
Several Austin City Council members are visiting the Netherlands to study the Dutch transportation systems, but who's paying for all the travel expenses?
Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison's office said that the trip was fully sponsored by PeopleForBikes, including the members' flights, hotels and meals. No taxpayer money was used, according to her office.
RELATED:
State leaders working on 2045 plan to improve transportation; taking feedback
Slaughter Lane safety improvements to be made after recent fatal crashes
PeopleForBikes is both an industry coalition of bicycling suppliers and retailers, and a charitable foundation, according to their website.
Harper-Madison's office said the purpose of the trip was to learn how Dutch cities have integrated biking into their transportation systems and to discuss how systems in Austin can be improved.
RELATED:
PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members
Developer partners with City to build 88 affordable condos in South Austin
Georgetown to hold open house on City's plan to make roads safer for cyclists
The councilmembers' agenda is packed full of them attending lessons, listening to panels and traveling throughout the Netherlands.
WATCH: Austin homeless ordinance: Mayor speaks after City Council makes changes
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know
Hewlett Packard Enterprise will move into North Austin office building
PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members
A new treatment could combat cedar fever in just 3 shots