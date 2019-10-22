AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when Mayor Steve Adler spoke about the council's recently revised homeless ordinances.

A political action committee has filed paperwork with the City of Austin to start a petition to recall Austin Mayor Steve Adler and five other council members.

The PAC, titled "Our Town Austin," filed paperwork Oct. 21 with the Austin City Clerk as the first step. According to the Austin Monitor, Sharon Blythe, treasurer of the PAC, is "best known around City Hall her activism related to cemeteries."

In addition to Adler, the PAC seeks to recall Natasha Harper-Madison (D1), Sabino Renteria (D3), Ann Kitchen (D5), Paige Ellis (D8) and Kathie Tovo (D9)

The PAC said the petition comes after "a couple of years of contentious and controversial policy decisions and development issues that have caused friction" in the city and among councilmembers.

"Voters from all districts are frustrated by the lack of transparency and lack honest public engagement between Council Members and constituents on numerous issues like the homeless crisis, the new land development code, rising property taxes, massive corporate tax incentives, and declining affordability," the PAC said in a statement.

The PAC said official recall petitions for Adler and the council members will be distributed by volunteers throughout the city.

In order to recall the mayor, at least 10% of registered voters in the city must sign the petition, according to the City of Austin. In order to recall members of the Austin City Council, at least 10% of registered voters in each councilmember's district must sign the petition.

If a petition gets enough signatures and is certified as being sufficient, the council member at the center of the petition has five days to resign, the city said. If that person does not resign within that timeframe, the council must order a recall election.

WATCH: Mayor Adler speaks out after Austin City Council makes changes to homeless ordinances

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mother of girl who died after long illness indicted on murder, theft, fraud and child abuse allegations

Central Texas woman, Ft. Hood military spouse announces presidential run

Innocence Project pens 14-page letter to Gov. Abbott, believes new information is enough to grant 30-day reprieve for Rodney Reed

Get ready for another big cold front this week

Here's what's on the ballot for the City of Austin this Election Day

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Jose Altuve: Five things you may not know