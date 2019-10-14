AUSTIN, Texas — Following recent fatal crashes on the 500 block of East Slaughter Lane in Southeast Austin, Austin's Transportation Department said it will make safety improvements.

In a notice to the Still Waters Apartment Complex residents, ATD said the median break of East Slaughter Lane at the drive ways to The Ridge Condominiums and the Still Waters apartment complex will be permanently closed for safety reasons.

Later this month, ATD said they will install delineators to prohibit left turns out of The Ridge and Still Waters driveways onto East Slaughter Lane. Right turns into and out of the properties will remain unchanged.

The notice also reads that people exiting Still Waters will turn right and proceed to Brandt Road.

People traveling west will make a u-turn onto westbound East Slaughter Lane at Brandt Road. The traffic signal timing will be adjusted to allow for safe and efficient u-turns, the notice reads. The u-turns provide unobstructed views for turning left from each neighborhood.

Right now residents have to cross three lanes of traffic, depending on which way they're coming from.

RELATED: Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes

RELATED: Police identify man killed in Slaughter Lane crash

RELATED: Two dead after southeast Austin crash

One fatal crash in particular sparked this petition advocating for a stoplight at the intersection. It has around 5,700 signatures as of Sunday night.

Lauren Thomas, the sister of Keaton Carnley, who was one of the victims in a fatal crash back in April, told KVUE she's thankful these changes are happening, but also said more could be done.

"I feel like our voices have been heard," said Thomas. "I do think that this is a good temporary solution, but I think in the interim to doing something bigger, I still think that a light would be appropriate there."

Brandon Hauser, one of the residents at The Ridge Condominiums, said the efforts for change is good.

"I'm thankful for the effort absolutely I think that its good that there's movement," said Hauser. "I think that means that it's gonna help people who live here find some sense of security and safety"

The City of Austin Transportation Department said safety and mobility improvements are planned for Slaughter Lane as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond.

The Slaughter Lane Corridor Mobility Plan can be found here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Family mourns father of 3 and veteran killed in Pflugerville crash

ACL headliner Mumford & Sons rehearses with Austin high school band before festival set

Who was Atatiana Jefferson? Woman killed by Fort Worth police officer in her home

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000