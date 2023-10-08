Police, bomb squad, FBI investigating 'object' near apartment complex in Cedar Park

Police are temporarily evacuating residents out of caution at Cypress Garden apartments.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department along with the FBI and Austin Police Department Bomb Squad are investigating an incident at an apartment complex.

According to Cedar Park police, they were called out to Cypress Garden apartments at 335 Cypress Creek Road. They have temporarily evacuated some residents out of caution as the bomb squad "examines an object at the scene."

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story.