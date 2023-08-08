1 apartment building lost, 2 others damaged as crews battle 120-acre fire in Cedar Park

More than 20 agencies and several hundred firefighters from neighboring cities are responding to the fire at Parmer Lane and Whitestone Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — An apartment complex and nearby neighborhoods have been evacuated as crews respond to a 120-acre brush fire in Cedar Park on Tuesday evening.

More than 20 agencies and several hundred firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene near 12820 W. Parmer Lane, at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex near Whitestone Boulevard.

One apartment building at the Bexley complex was totally lost, according to the Cedar Park fire chief, while two more buildings were damaged in the fire. There is also “significant” impact to traffic.

Officials said crews were able to protect the nearby Whitestone Landing neighborhood from the fire, which started as a grass fire and then spread to the complex.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist in containing the fire and creating containment lines with dozers. Helicopters could be seen in the area dropping water on the fire.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was 120 acres and 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

There was one minor injury from the fire, according to city and county officials, but no major injuries.

Video from witnesses show flames and large clouds of smoke coming from the area of the apartment complex.

This is from the fire. This section is the second section to catch fire. It’s an intense fire. pic.twitter.com/vvNqxvFgCB — GeekyDad (@AaronFurq) August 9, 2023

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said the American Red Cross was on the scene to assist displaced residents. Those needing assistance are asked to go to the Walmart parking lot at 2801 E. Whitestone Blvd.

People have been asked not to come to the area to take photos or fly drones. The public is asked to stay away and allow first responders to work.