'When I saw it, reality hit' | Residents see apartment destroyed by Parmer Lane fire for first time

Building 10 at the Bexley at Silverado Apartments in Cedar Park is destroyed after a fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Residents at the Bexley at Silverado Apartments in Cedar Park knew something was wrong on Tuesday night when smoke started gathering around their complex.



"I looked outside and I started seeing our neighbors running around, and so I just, like, grabbed my dog," said Nicole Rocha, building 10 resident.

It was something Rocha never expected to see.

"I couldn't believe it was actually happening," Rocha said.

On Wednesday afternoon, they got to take their first look back at their former home, and building 10 was destroyed.

"We're able to see into three little cracks through our blinds. You can see that the floor – we're on the second floor – and the third floor actually collapsed into our unit," said Ruben Telles, building 10 resident.

"I feel like, I was shocked," Rocha said. "Then when I saw it, like, reality hit. Literally it's gone."

Telles and Rocha had family members in the area, so they were able to stay with them the night they evacuated. But trying to put the pieces together of what happened on Tuesday night has been difficult.

"Just like the continued realization, like, 'Oh, this really did happen,' you know?" Telles said. "We get to talking and then it kind of seems like it's not happening, this seems like a dream. It's just like we keep realizing that it's actually happening and it's kind of sad."

Telles is a Hutto firefighter, so he knows what these families who lose their homes go through, but he said it's different actually feeling it.

"Just being on this side and seeing the little things that they got to go through, like, ‘Oh, I don't have any IDs. I don't have my keys to my car,’ seeing that just kind of I feel it a little bit more for them," Telles said.

They said their apartment gave them a list of sister apartments in the area that would waive transfer fees and try to get them moved in as quickly as possible. But until then, Telles, Rocha and other residents who lost their homes will be figuring out what their life is like without all of their belongings.

