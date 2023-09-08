Austin police investigating cause of explosion at St. David's Medical Center

Police arrested 38-year-old Raymond Luke Garner. He is charged with components of explosives.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the cause of an explosion in a parking garage at St. David's Medical Center on Wednesday evening.

Police received the call just before 5:30 p.m. APD initially responded to the scene after reports of a car fire in Garage 1. Fire crews determined the car fire was the cause of a suspicious explosion and APD and EMS were called to the scene.

Police said no one was around when the explosion happened and there were no injuries.

Police arrested 38-year-old Raymond Luke Garner in connection with the explosion. He is charged with components of explosives, a third-degree felony.

Investigators are working to determine whether the explosion was intentional or accidental.

On Wednesday August 9th, 2023, at approximately 5:23 PM Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a bomb hotshot call in the 900 block of E. 32nd St.



Officers were directed to St David's Hospital parking garage due to an explosion.

The investigation was expected to go into the night as first responders and APD's bomb squad responded to the scene.

The hospital closed the garage temporarily, and no new patients were being accepted to the emergency room.

There was no damage to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.