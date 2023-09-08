Cedar Park tumbling gym owner says parents were impacted by Parmer Lane Fire while trying to pick up kids

Danielle Wills said the wildfire got very close to her gym, Tumble Tech.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The owner of a Cedar Park tumbling gym said the wildfire burning near Parmer Lane and Whitestone Boulevard got very close to her business on Tuesday.

Danielle Wills, owner of Tumble Tech on Toro Grande Drive, reached out to KVUE to say the fire caused some issues for parents trying to pick up their children Tuesday afternoon.

"[The] Cedar Park fire got very close to our gym full of kids. After being told to evacuate, parents struggled to get to the gym to pick up their children due to the fire and road closures," Wills said in a message to KVUE. "Happy to report that all kids and staff were evacuated safely and our gym is currently safe. Many thanks to the Cedar Park Fire Department and Police Department."

Wills said it was "quite a dramatic day" and added that some of Tumble Tech's athletes will be taking a "thank you" care package to the Cedar Park Fire Department later in the week.

The Cedar Park wildfire, named the Parmer Lane Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, started as a grass fire just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. It then spread to the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex near Whitestone Boulevard, where it has destroyed one building and partially damaged three others.

Residents from the Bexley complex and the nearby Whitestone Landing Townhomes neighborhood were evacuated because of the fire. The Red Cross has been assisting impacted residents.

Cedar Park officials are asking the public to avoid the area and adjacent roadways, including East Whitestone Boulevard and West Parmer Lane, as well as surrounding roadways. The northbound outside lane of West Parmer continues to be closed from Ranch Trails to East Whitestone Boulevard as of Wednesday morning.

Cedar Park residents are also being asked to conserve water while firefighting efforts are underway. Residents are asked to refrain from outdoor watering and irrigation through Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service's incident viewer map shows that the Parmer Lane Fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is 60% contained.

