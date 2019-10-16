WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County authorities want drivers to be on the lookout for people pretending to be police officers.

This comes after Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said a blue-colored SUV with red and green overhead lights tried to pullover several vehicles in the Liberty Hill area on Tuesday night.

Chody said his department received three different calls related to that vehicle attempting to pull over drivers in just 30 minutes.

Authorities said if you're ever in doubt of a police stop, pull over when you feel safe and then call the police.

