Williamson County animal shelter takes in 11 cats from single home with more surrenders expected

The latest surrender comes just weeks after another owner gave up 45 cats from a home in Round Rock.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is now caring for 11 additional cats that were surrendered from an area home.

The animal shelter, along with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, assisted an elderly resident and another owner surrender the cats, with more still expected to be surrendered.

This comes just weeks after the shelter and other officials helped pet owners surrender 45 cats from a home in Round Rock. An elderly couple gave up the cats, saying they were no longer able to care for all their pets. An unspecified number of dead cats were also found at the home and were extracted.

With the help of a donor, 31 of the cats were made available for adoption free of charge through the animal shelter's Adoption Angel Program. Since then, 15 cats have either been adopted or transferred to a rescue organization, with more than a dozen others still up for adoption.

The shelter is still looking to find permanent homes for the cats, and those interested in helping can even foster a cat or donate items to help out. The shelter said it is in need of pine litter, cardboard litter trays, Science Diet adult cat kibble, canned cat food and Catego. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter's services center, located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

To learn more about adopting, volunteering or helping the shelter out, visit the shelter website.