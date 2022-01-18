Evacuations underway in Bastrop due to 150-acre wildfire

Officials say the fire started as a result of a prescribed burn.

BASTROP, Texas — Officials are evacuating a street in Bastrop County as first responders work to get a massive wildfire fire under control Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the wildfire is at 100 Park Road 1A in Bastrop. Officials are evacuating those on Pine Hill Drive.

Some road closures have also been implemented at SH 21 at the south shore of Lake Bastrop and E. SH 21 at FM 1441.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said is as responding to a request for assistance with the fire, which the forest service estimated is consuming 150 acres. They also reported the fire was not contained at the moment. The forest service said the fire is "very active" and that aviation resources have been ordered to assist.

BCOEM confirmed that the wildfire started from a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park. The burn was set to conducted Tuesday, Jan. 18 and possibly the next day as well. Park Road 1C from Harmon Road to Park Road 1A were closed for the prescribed burn on Tuesday.

The forest service said Tuesday presented an increased danger for wildfires due to warm, dry and windy conditions on the forecast. Since Friday, the forest service reports the department, along with local fire departments, have responded to 97 wildfires that burned 7,460 acres of land. Strong north winds and dry vegetation contributed to increased wildfire activity over the weekend, the forest service said.

