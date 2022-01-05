Approximately 60 cats rescued in Round Rock hoarding situation

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Approximately 60 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in Round Rock on Wednesday afternoon.
The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) said they extracted up to 60 living cats and an unspecified number of deceased cats from the residence of an elderly couple on Woods Boulevard.
Police received assistance from thee animal control vehicles in the voluntary turnover.
No further information was immediately available.
PHOTOS: Round Rock cat rescue
1 / 11
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: