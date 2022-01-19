Round Rock ISD's Westwood High School on lockdown due to nearby Austin police investigation

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

AUSTIN, Texas — Westwood High School was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning due to a nearby Austin Police Department investigation.

A Round Rock ISD spokesperson confirmed the lockdown started about 10:55 a.m. due to a "threat in the area being investigated by Austin police."

When reached by KVUE on Wednesday, the APD said that officers responded to 12400 Mellow Meadow Drive at 10:34 a.m. They said they are checking on someone's welfare.

The following letter was sent to Westwood High parents:

Dear Westwood parents, guardians, and staff,

The safety and security of our students is our top priority. With that in mind, we have placed our campus on lockdown as the Austin Police Department investigates a report of a potential threat in the area.

The lockdown is still in progress. All students and staff are safe and secure throughout this entire process. We will update you once the lockdown is lifted.

Thank you,

Mario Acosta

Principal

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.