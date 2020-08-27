Want to help those affected by Hurricane Laura? Here are a few local ways

After seeing exactly what Hurricane Laura is doing and even more damage expected as the hurricane progresses, you might be wondering what you can do to help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Volunteering or donations, many of you might be wondering exactly what you can do to help out those who are affected by Hurricane Laura.

The American Red Cross has a few different options for people.

First, they need volunteers. People to help out with those coming into Austin from the Gulf Coast.

"There's a lot of different opportunities where you can work directly with clients, as well as support the operation behind the scenes," explained Reihaneh Hajibeig with the Central and South Texas Red Cross.

Also, the Red Cross is looking for donations, the easiest way is to text LAURAMARCO to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

Similarly to that, the Salvation Army is also looking for donations to continue helping those that evacuate here to Central Texas.

Also, the Austin Disaster Relief Network needs help with what they call care kits. Things like bath towels and shampoo are requested to help those who may have lost everything.

For our four-legged friends, Austin Pets Alive! said that they need donations like cat carriers. You can find more on their wishlist.