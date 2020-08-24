Tropical Storm Marco: Austin first responders deploy to assist area in storm path

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a State of Disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties amid the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Marco.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Tropical Storm Marco makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and heads for the coastline, first responders from the Austin area have deployed to the area to assist.

Here is a list of the departments sending resources to help areas in the path of Tropical Storm Marco:

According to AFD, 13 members of the department -- including six for a boat team, two helicopter rescue personnel and five urban search and rescue specialists -- deployed as part of Texas A&M Task Force 1 to rendezvous with other personnel from across the state in anticipation of Tropical Storm Marco's landfall.

Austin-Travis County EMS

Austin-Travis County EMS has deployed 13 of its members of the department in support of the response to Marco. ATCEMS is sending an ambulance bus and crew, including seven personnel; a swift water rescue boat, including three personnel; one task force leader; one medical support team member; and one ambulance staging manager.

***Hurricane Marco Deployment Update*** #ATCEMS has deployed thirteen (13) #ATCEMSMedics in support of @GovAbbott State Disaster Declaration response for #HurricaneMarco.



See graphic for additional details. pic.twitter.com/P9jr4nDdjg — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 24, 2020

RELATED:

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a State of Disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties amid the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Marco.

During the briefing, Abbott announced he has declared a State of Disaster for 23 Texas counties, including the 22 coastal surge counties as designated by the National Weather Service, as well as Bexar County for the purposes of staging and sheltering. He also requested that President Donald Trump issue a federal emergency declaration for those 23 counties. On Monday, Aug. 24, Gov. Abbott announced that President Trump granted his Federal Emergency Declaration request for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures).

"Texas is grateful to President Trump and our partners at FEMA for quickly granting this Federal Emergency Declaration," said Gov. Abbott. "As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards the coast, the State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to these storms."

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Aransas Bexar Brazoria Calhoun Cameron Chambers Galveston Hardin Harris Jackson Jasper Jefferson Kennedy Kleberg Liberty Matagorda Newton Nueces Orange Refugio San Patricio Victoria Willacy