Tropical storm response: Austin animal shelters preparing to help shelters affected by Marco, Laura

By taking in the animals, they are helping shelters closer to the storms' projected paths, ensuring they have the room needed for direct relief efforts.

Austin Humane Society

AHS said they are working collaboratively with Texas' statewide disaster network to provide shelter and care to nearly 200 additional animals, including dogs, cats and baby squirrels.

The animals are being transported to AHS preemptively from shelters in the affected areas to provide extra space for an anticipated influx of shelter intakes in the coastal area. AHS said it started receiving some of those animals on Sunday.

AHS estimated that nearly 180 dogs and cats and 30 baby squirrels would be housed in Austin by Tuesday, Aug. 25. The animals are being transported to AHS from Woodville, Baytown, Rockport and the Houston area.

The animals being taken in by AHS are not animals separated from their owners by the storms, and therefore will be available for adoption once they are cleared by the AHS medical team.

AHS is running a $20 adoption fee promotion, which will be extended through the end of August. The shelter is also accepting donations to aid in the disaster relief effort, which can be made on the AHS website.

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! said it has already begun receiving requests for help from animal shelters in areas likely to be affected and some who are already being evacuated. The American Pets Alive! team saved 15 dogs by connecting a shelter in Vidor, TX to a shelter far out of hurricane path in Brownwood, TX. At least five more dogs and six cats from two other coastal shelters were on their way to APA! and will officially enter APA!’s care on Tuesday upon entering their foster homes.

APA! will be sharing updates on this page as the organization works to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

APA! needs community help with hurricane support efforts through fostering and donating, which are both essential parts of hurricane relief efforts and helped APA! save thousands of lives during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Apply to be an APA! Dog foster here.

Apply to be an APA! Cat foster here.

Already approved APA! Fosters can email foster@austinpetsalive.org.

Donate here.