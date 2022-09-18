Texas Rangers investigating after TCSO deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating a shooting in Elgin where one person died on Sept. 17.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the incident started as a call to the Elgin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Bexar Forest Cove. The TCSO assisted with the call.
A spokesperson confirmed to KVUE that a TCSO deputy shot a suspect, who then died. No other information about the incident was released.
The deputy is now on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, as is done with any officer-involved shooting, the spokesperson said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: