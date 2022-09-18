Crow Bar, other fires in South Austin determined to be arson

Firefighters responded to multiple fires overnight, including one at Crow Bar on South Congress Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after responding to multiple fires early Sunday morning in South Austin, including at a bar on South Congress Avenue.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Crow Bar, located at 3116 S. Congress Ave., around 4:20 a.m. AFD stated that in a tweet that crews determined the fire to be intentionally set.

Another nearby fire at a vacant former auto repair shop in the 4200 block of S. First St. was also determined to be arson, AFD said.

Lastly, crews responded to around 15 grass, trash and dumpster fires in the same area during this time period.

The AFD Arson Division is leading a criminal investigation and will release more information as it becomes available, the department said.