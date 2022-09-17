HCSO: Man charged with murder after shooting man found in young girl's bedroom

The woman found the victim in her daughter's room before her nephew allegedly shot him multiple times in the driveway, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Blodgett Peak Trail, near Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.

Initially, Gonzalez said it was believed the two men got into a fight before the shooting. Investigators revealed a woman called 911 after discovering the victim in her daughter's room. At some point, her nephew then allegedly shot the man to death.

The victim, 18-year-old Curtis Mobley, was found unresponsive in the driveway. The woman's nephew, 20-year-old Daniel Hines, is now charged with Mobley's murder.

Gonzalez said a house across the street was also hit multiple times by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Hines and two other people, including his aunt, were all taken to be questioned. Murder charges were then filed against Hines.

HCSO's Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.