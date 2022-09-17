Northbound I-35 closed as crews respond to 18-wheeler fire in South Austin, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is working to put out an 18-wheeler that caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night.
The department tweeted just after 9:05 p.m. that crews were working a "fully involved" 18-wheeler fire on northbound I-35 near William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin.
AFD said that northbound I-35 and the frontage road were closed to traffic.
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that one person was pronounced dead at the scene in connection to the incident.
Drivers in the area are asked to stay clear and watch for first responders working the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
