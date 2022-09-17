x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Northbound I-35 closed as crews respond to 18-wheeler fire in South Austin, AFD says

ATCEMS said one person died at the scene of the incident.
Credit: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is working to put out an 18-wheeler that caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. 

The department tweeted just after 9:05 p.m. that crews were working a "fully involved" 18-wheeler fire on northbound I-35 near William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin.

AFD said that northbound I-35 and the frontage road were closed to traffic. 

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that one person was pronounced dead at the scene in connection to the incident.

Drivers in the area are asked to stay clear and watch for first responders working the scene. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

US figure skater makes history: 'Craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do on the ice'

Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Austin-area weather: September 17th morning forecast with Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg

Before You Leave, Check This Out