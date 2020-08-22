'I think we can take time to focus on more of the good news right now.' Sharing the good news with KVUE

Each week, Hank Cavagnaro goes out to ask people to share their good news and positivity. This week he asked his co-workers about the good news in their life.

AUSTIN, Texas — Spreading joy and positivity, it's something we like to do here at KVUE. That's why this week I asked some of my coworkers at KVUE to share their good news.

First up was anchor/reporter Ashley Goudeau. I asked her what good news she may want to share with the viewers.

"Yes, I think my number one top good news is people probably can't see from this point up – which is where they see me on the news – but from this point down we have a whole baby cooking," she said while pointing at her baby bump.

"So you're usually behind the camera for these," I said to KVUE Photojournalist Jackson Grimm. "But what's good news happening in your life?"

"Well, there's a couple of things: Celtics are doing really well in a playoff series with the 76ers," said Grimm, who is a huge sports fan (specifically Boston sports). "Sports are really important to me. Not baseball, not good news there."

"Starting kind of jokingly, I died my hair purple, so my pandemic is going great," joked Laura Sather, the producer for the 10 o'clock news, where these segments run each week.

"So, I have learned that if you get up very early on a Sunday morning, you can go to Target and there's no one there," joked Goudeau when asked what has made her happy.

"One of the things that have helped me not feel so isolated, because I can't really go out and see a ton of friends all the time, can't go out and do game nights like we used to, anything like that, we're able to connect over video games and video chat," said Sather.

"The last question, you know this one, you hear it each week," I explained to Grimm. "Is there still good news out there?"

"Absolutely not," he replied. "There's no good news, Hank."

A pause in the conversation until he cracked a smile.

"No, there's definitely good news out there. You do have to look for it a lot harder, as you and I know from going out and shooting these each week," he joked.

"I think it's kind of on us as a local news agency to help people not feel so stuck in and help people see the good in what we're stuck in," said Sather.

"Absolutely. In fact, I think we can take time to focus on more of the good news right now," added Goudeau.