'There's so many good things to come out of this despite all the bad' | Sharing good news in Elgin

Every week Hank Cavagnaro heads out to ask people to share their good news and positivity. This week he was in Elgin, asking people for their good news.

ELGIN, Texas — Each week we do a similar setup and ask similar questions, but each week we have wildly different stories that people are excited about. We ask people to share some good news, share some positivity – to share the good that's all around us.

"Yes, I have been waiting for several years now to put up a she-shed, and I'm finally in the process of getting that done," said Elaine Blodgett. "It's going to be a workspace and possibly a guest house."

"This is officially my third day of work, and I am currently on my lunch break to get coffee from the best coffee shop in Elgin, which is Chemen, Monica's cafe. She's great," said Steph Lloyd. "I lost my job because of COVID. Feels good that they're hiring. Great that companies are out there."

"Well, my good news this week is I just adopted a puppy, only four to five months old," said Quinn Walton.

I then asked everyone about the community they call home, Elgin. What has been happening there that shows them that positivity is still around?

"Absolutely especially right here in Elgin, the local food bank does a good job calling for donations. We have a lot of good volunteers, my wife included, who occasionally helps out with that," said Walton.

"Elgin has tried," explained Blodgett. "They had their Fourth of July sidewalk art contest."

"There are so many good things to come out of this despite all the bad, as long as you look past it – that's amazing," added Lloyd.