'We just need to hear more of it' | Sharing good news along Austin's Town Lake

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro asked another group of people to share their good news. Here's what he got!

AUSTIN, Texas — Let's take another look at some positivity, some good news.

This time I went downtown by Town Lake to ask some of you to share your good news with not only me but our viewers at KVUE too.

First question, same as always: What good news do you have for me?

"My 4-year-old grandchild from Mueller is coming down to visit with us," said Bill LaRosa. "We're going to take him out on the lake."

"Work is steady. I'm still employed, so that's exciting," said Lindsay Anderson.

"Well, all of my family is very healthy, so that's really positive," said David Pearce.

I then asked about things they've seen or something they're looking forward to.

"We're going to show him his favorite little bridge with the turtles," added LaRosa about his grandson's visit. "Try to expose him to fishing on the lake as well, so this is going to be a little bit of a task to get a 4-year-old focused on a fishing lure."

"The greenbelt's opening back up and the park's opening back up and people can start to enjoy the last part of summer a little bit and get back outside," explained Anderson.

"We've seen these little block parties, where people get their lawn chairs out and they're socially distant appropriately and they're having a good time and having a few cocktails," said Pearce.

Then my final question: Do you still think that good news is out there?

"Oh, absolutely," Pearce replied quickly. "We're going to get through this."

Anderson replied with a simple, "Of course," while LaRosa hit the nail on the head.

"I think there is. I think it's more and more difficult these days trying to find the good news," he said. "We just need to hear more of it."