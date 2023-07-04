Austin City Council approves resolution to make Rainey Street safer

This comes after calls for safety improvements in the area following two recent drowning deaths at Lady Bird Lake.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has taken a step toward improving safety in the Rainey Street Historic District.

At its meeting Thursday, the council approved a resolution directing the interim city manager to make recommendations and "take immediate and longer-term actions" to create a safer environment in the area. The resolution was sponsored by Councilmembers Zohaib ''Zo'' Qadri (District 9), José Velásquez (District 3), Alison Alter (District 10) and José ''Chito'' Vela (District 4).

This comes shortly after the City announced it would be increasing patrols near Rainey Streets and the And and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail following the drowning deaths of Jason John and Jonathan Honey. Police will be in the popular entertainment district, and more park rangers are set to be stationed along the trail.

In February, John was pulled from Lady Bird Lake. Roughly a month later, in early April, Honey was also pulled from the lake. Police have said both cases remain under investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play in either case.

In the wake of both John's and Honey's deaths – and in previous cases – Austinites have called on the City of Austin to improve safety at Lady Bird Lake and in the Rainey Street area. Safety advocates have asked for more lighting and cameras.

Since 2014, the City says there have been five drownings near the Rainey Street Trailhead. Three that occurred between 2014 and 2018 were ruled accidental, and the City said none of the autopsies revealed "trauma consistent with an assault" are any indication of foul play.