Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening

AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a 33-year-old man was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Saturday, the Austin Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene near 10 Rainey St. around 12:50 p.m. The body was recovered around 5:20 p.m.

Police identified the man as Jonathan Honey, who was reported missing on March 31. Homicide and missing persons unit detectives, the lake patrol unit and crime scene specialists responded to the scene, APD said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

It comes after a push to install lighting in the area following a man’s drowning in February. Temporary lights have been installed on the trail along Lady Bird Lake, near Rainey Street, with plans to install permanent lighting later this year.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

No other information is available at this time.