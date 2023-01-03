Temporary solar-powered lighting to be added to trail near Rainey Street

Installation of the temporary lighting is expected to be completed by Friday, March 10, which is the first day of South by Southwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is adding temporary solar lighting to part of the trail around Lady Bird Lake by Friday.

In a new memo from the City, the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) said it will be installing temporary solar lighting at four different locations "along the trail between the Rainey Street trailhead and the trail-side boat launch adjacent to I-35 on East Avenue."

Installation of the temporary lighting will be completed by Friday, March 10, which is the first day of the 10-day South by Southwest Festival. There will be signs that have directional instructions and other safety signage around Rainey Street – something that will be considered and integrated for the permanent plan later.

The PARD will be coordinating with contractors and other City departments to create a plan for digging, pouring concrete foundations and installing poles and lighting. The temporary lighting is both wildlife friendly and complies with "dark sky guidelines."

Due to the temporary lighting being solar-powered, the PARD will need to install a split rail fence between the lake's shoreline and the trail. This fence helps maximize the amount of solar energy the lights receive due to the thick tree canopies that cover the trail. If the PARD is unable to have a contractor install the fence by Friday, an alternative barrier will be installed in the short-term.

The permanent lighting plan will still be solar-powered, but it will also include a kiosk, more lighting and other additions. The plan is made to "prioritze amenity reliability by considering and recommending hard-wired lighting options, cameras installation, fencing options, signage and safety beacon installation," according to the memo.

Originally, the plan began the planning process in September 2019. Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2023.

These changes also come after the family of Jason John, who drowned in Lady Bird Lake after falling in after leaving Rainey Street on the trail, has been calling for lights to be installed across that section of the trail.

"We don’t want this to ever happen again," Rinju John, Jason John's brother, told KVUE in February. "That entire path needs lights and a public camera system set up."

Construction on the permanent lighting fixtures will begin in June 2023 and will span from the Rainey Street trailhead and the I-35 overpass.