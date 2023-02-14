Missing man found in Lady Bird Lake, family confirms

Austin-Travis County EMS found a body in the lake Monday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a missing Austin man has confirmed his body was found in Lady Bird Lake Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE Tuesday that Austin-Travis County EMS responded to Lady Bird Lake at around 2:10 p.m. Monday for a reported body in the water. Medics arrived on the scene and obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for an adult patient.

Later on Tuesday, Rinju John, brother of Jason John, confirmed to KVUE that his brother's body was pulled from Lady Bird Lake Monday. The body was identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner, according to the family.

The family is still awaiting an autopsy, but Rinju John said they were told there was no visible scratching or scarring on Jason John's body.

Rinju John is now pushing for safety improvements on the trail near Lady Bird Lake, including surveillance cameras and better lighting.

“We don’t want this to ever happen again," Rinju John said. "That entire path needs lights and a public camera system set up."

According to a GoFundMe set up by Rinju John, Jason John was with his friends on Rainey Street early this month and left at around 2 a.m. The GoFundMe states that he was caught on surveillance cameras shortly after, "though there are no camera trails since."

A vigil was held for Jason John on Feb. 10.