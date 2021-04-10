Pflugerville High School senior earns perfect score on AP exam

Lamisa Mahmud is one of just 375 students to ace the AP Research Exam.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville High School student received a perfect score on the AP research exam, placing her among just a few hundred other students in the world who answer every question correctly.

Lamisa Mahmud, a senior at the high school, received a notice from the College Board, informing her of the feat she accomplished.

“Lamisa is an incredibly bright student. There is no question of that. However, earning a perfect score on a test of this caliber shows just how dedicated and intentional she is in her academic pursuits,” Pflugerville High School Principal Zack Kleypas said.

AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, but it is possible to receive a 5 without achieving a perfect score. However, Mahmud become one of just 375 students who received maximum points for each section.

Julia Levey, who has taught Mahmud since middle school, says she is not surprised with her student's achievement.

“Lamisa is someone I have known and taught since 6th grade, so this recognition only affirms what I already know about her. She is curious about the natural world and knows how to systematically answer questions through data analysis,” Levy said. “To ask and answer one’s own questions requires patience, organization, creativity, and a humility to recognize the limitations within one’s own research work. Lamisa has quietly honed her research skills over many years, and her perseverance has contributed more to her success than anything I could have done for her as a teacher and research mentor.”

According to PHS College and Career Counselor Nick Howell, Mahmud is one of 100 finalists for the Piper Scholars Program. Schools must be invited to nominate students to the program that awards four-year scholarships to academically promising high school seniors in certain regions of Texas that need financial aid to attend their college of choice in Texas.