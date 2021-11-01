How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures and power outages

Austin Water is urging residents to prepare for severe weather after Winter Storm Uri earlier this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the month of November closes out the fall of 2021, colder temperatures are on the horizon.

Central Texas is expected to see some colder temperatures this week. The forecast predicts a cold front will hit on Wednesday, affecting both highs and lows in Austin.

Austin Water is urging residents to still prepare for severe weather. Here’s a list of steps to take in case of freezing temperatures and power outages.

Find your water shutoff

According to Austin Water’s website, everyone should know where the water main shutoff valve is in their residence. It should also always be easily accessible.

The property inspection report will say if there is a valve inside the home. There is also a City shutoff valve in every home’s meter box. To access that, you may need a meter key. They are available at hardware stores.

Keep cold air out of the house

Austin Water says to close all doors and windows, including the garage door, and if some are broken, repair them now. It also recommends sealing leaks in crawl spaces and basements to prepare.

Outdoor faucets

In preparation of freezing temperatures, Austin Water says to turn off outside faucets and automatic sprinkler systems. It also says to remove the connected hoses and wrap the faucets with towels.

Protecting indoor faucets

During freezing weather, residents should open the cabinets beneath their sinks to let warm air surround the pipes.

If you think your pipes might freeze

Austin Water recommends to only drip cold water from one faucet if it looks like the pipes might freeze. It should be the faucet furthest away from the main shutoff valve.

Also, Austin Water says to collet the dripping water for use.

In case of a power outage that lasts longer than 24 hours, stop dripping water.

Supplies to always have

Water meter key

Insulation for indoor and outdoor pipes

Hose bib cover for outdoor faucets

Battery-powered flashlight

Battery-powered radio

One gallon of water per person for each day

Leaving before the potential for severe weather?

If you’re leaving Austin before potentially freezing temperatures, Austin Water says to turn off the water meter and set the thermostat to at least 65 degrees.