Leander ISD student nabs perfect score on ACT

Arya Mohan Anantula scored a 36 in his first attempt.

LEANDER, Texas — Central Texas is shaping up to be the home of some bright students this season, with another local scholar announcing a perfect score on his college readiness exam.

Leander ISD student Arya Mohan Anantula last month scored a perfect 36 in his first attempt at taking the ACT.

His family said Anantula is a senior at Vandegrift High School, and he's gotten several acceptance offers from undergraduate schools across the nation such as the University of Texas at Austin; the University of California, Los Angeles; Texas A&M University; and Purdue University.

Some of his honors and awards include:

2020 National Merit Finalist

2020 National AP Scholar

2019 UIL State Robotics Champion

2019 Houston World Championship Jemison Division Finalist

2019 Alamo Regionals Naylor Division Finalist

2019 AML Championship Inspire Award

R2V2 Award

Anantula will graduate from LISD this year with distinguished honors.

This week, Round Rock High School student Arnav Chopra also announced his perfect score of 1600 on the SAT. Round Rock ISD said Chopra, a junior, was the third student from the district to ever get a perfect score on the SAT.