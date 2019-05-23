AUSTIN, Texas — This May, KVUE, along with Charles Maund Toyota, is paying it forward to a local woman who's dedicated her career to making cancer patients and their families feel beautiful.

While battling cancer, oftentimes there's not enough time, let alone resources, to think about your appearance.

That's where Aysa Province steps in and makes a change with her organization, Beautifully Loved.

Province has volunteered with Dell Children's Blood and Cancer Center for about a decade. Her favorite project was helping young patients get ready for prom.

That is where she saw first hand how getting "done up" helped them light up. That was the foundation for Beautifully Loved.

Now, she not only helps pediatric patients fighting cancer feel confident and beautiful, but she also takes the parents under her wing. She pampers them with facial masks and a new hairstyle.

"It may not be changing the world, but I am changing the way they feel and in turn, making a difference in their lives," Province said. "And that's what matters."

